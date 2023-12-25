How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Endangered Okapi calf born at Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby okapi on Sunday.

WXIX reports the calf was born Dec. 17 to mom Kuvua and dad Kiloro.

“This is Kuvua’s fourth calf, and she is an amazing momma,” said Renee Carpenter, senior keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo. “She’s being attentive to the little one’s every need. The calf is strong and looks healthy. It’s also super soft and fuzzy.”

The zoo will reveal the name and the sex of the calf at a later time.

This is the eighteenth okapi birth at the zoo since 1999. Okapis are endangered, making every birth of their species that much more important.

“Okapis are classified as threatened due to habitat destruction and poaching. The world population is approximately 15,000,” the zoo said in a press release.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank Street fire in St. Albans City
Multiple fire crews respond to St. Albans City home
File image
Police ID 2 men involved in Tunbridge shooting
Daniel Banyai/File
Slate Ridge owner faces Friday deadline to turn himself in to police
Joseph Robar
Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges
suspect in Bradford burglary
Vermont State Police search for suspect in Bradford burglary

Latest News

Twas the Night
Twas the Night Before Christmas presented by the WCAX family
An Ohio woman had her identity stolen and bank account drained days before Christmas.
Woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
Twas the Night
Twas the Night Before Christmas presented by the WCAX family
Seven years ago, Shelburne Farms got word of an injured owl at a sawmill. She was missing two...
An injured owl helps educate about raptors