How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

NY governor’s Christmas message focuses on unity

Gov. Kathy Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s governor delivered a Christmas speech from her office Monday morning.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s message focused heavily on unity. She referenced what she calls an increase in hatred around the state and nation in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The governor said this year is the time to turn kind wishes into kind actions.

“In an ordinary year, my holiday message would be a simple expression of peace and Goodwill, but this year is different. This year, we must transcend wishes and platitudes. Instead of yearning for peace, let’s actively live it. Instead of hoping for Goodwill, let’s cultivate it,” said Hochul, D-New York.

The governor called on her constituents to commit to overcoming hatred and division this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank Street fire in St. Albans City
Multiple crews respond to St. Albans City house fire
Musician Bud Johnson
Musician spreads holiday cheer at Sugarbush resort
Suspect in Bradford burglary
Police searching for suspect in Bradford burglary
Last minute shoppers
Vermonters rush to get last minute gifts
It's a Christmas tradition here at WCAX News... Twas the night before Christmas recited by the...
Twas the Night Before Christmas, presented by the WCAX family

Latest News

While reindeer are famous for pulling Santa’s sleigh, it’s their vision that really sets them...
Post-flight feast: NH study suggests reindeer vision evolved to spot favorite food
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have banned noncompete agreements. -...
New York governor vetoes bill that would ban noncompete agreements
No Christmas light tour is complete without a visit to a house in South Burlington that...
The story behind South Burlington man’s popular Christmas light show
The city of Plattsburgh will take a closer look at the possibility of switching to a new form...
Plattsburgh to consider adding council manager