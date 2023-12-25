NY governor’s Christmas message focuses on unity

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s governor delivered a Christmas speech from her office Monday morning.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s message focused heavily on unity. She referenced what she calls an increase in hatred around the state and nation in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The governor said this year is the time to turn kind wishes into kind actions.

“In an ordinary year, my holiday message would be a simple expression of peace and Goodwill, but this year is different. This year, we must transcend wishes and platitudes. Instead of yearning for peace, let’s actively live it. Instead of hoping for Goodwill, let’s cultivate it,” said Hochul, D-New York.

The governor called on her constituents to commit to overcoming hatred and division this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.