Plattsburgh City police cruiser involved in crash
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh City police cruiser was involved in a crash on Sunday.
It happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Oak and Cornelia streets.
Police say Payton Roy, 21, of Saranac, failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and drove into the path of Cpl. Adam Wood, who had a green light. Wood hit the side of Roy’s vehicle, and Roy hit a utility pole.
No one was injured.
Police say Roy was cited for failing to stop for a red light.
