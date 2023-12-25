Plattsburgh City police cruiser involved in crash

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh City police cruiser was involved in a crash on Sunday.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Oak and Cornelia streets.

Police say Payton Roy, 21, of Saranac, failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and drove into the path of Cpl. Adam Wood, who had a green light. Wood hit the side of Roy’s vehicle, and Roy hit a utility pole.

No one was injured.

Police say Roy was cited for failing to stop for a red light.

