Plattsburgh to consider adding council manager

The city of Plattsburgh will take a closer look at the possibility of switching to a new form of council government. - File photo(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh will take a closer look at the possibility of switching to a new form of council government.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says he will ask a commission to analyze the benefits of having a council manager. The city currently doesn’t have one.

The mayor says voters previously considered the question in a 2015 referendum that failed.

If the commission recommends the position again and voters approve, the council manager would be responsible for implementing city policy and handling day-to-day business.

“If the commission comes back and says look, we did all the work, we reached out, thousands of people responded, here are the pros and cons, the cons outweigh the pros and it is not really something we want-- then it’s a done deal, I am not going to push it after that. But I think it is a fair exercise to start having that conversation considering all of the feedback I have heard, all of the questions I have heard about why are we not considering this form of government,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

Rosenquest says the commission’s work will begin in January and will last for a few months.

