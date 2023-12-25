Police investigating damage to New Hampshire cemetery

CROYDON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say someone purposely damaged a cemetery in Croydon, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police say on Saturday, ruts and tire tracks were found in the grass at Croydon Flat Cemetery on Camel Hump Road.

They believe at least one vehicle purposely drove through the cemetery to cause damage Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 603-223-4381.

