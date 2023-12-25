The story behind South Burlington man’s popular Christmas light show

How to help
(WCAX)
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - No Christmas light tour is complete without a visit to a house in South Burlington that synchronizes its lights with your favorite Christmas songs.

It all began 25 years ago when John Wilking saw his first synchronized light show in Wisconsin.

“I just thought wow, this is great,” Wilking said.

He decided to recreate the show in his own yard on Dorset Street.

“I was a technical theater major in college. I haven’t used it at all since until I got back to lighting in this,” Wilking said.

At first, he just used simple flashing lights like you’d see on a tree. Cut to today and a yard full of 65,000 lights. They’re called nodes and they’re programmed to flash to music played through the radio.

From the moment the sun goes down, dozens of cars line up to tune in.

This year, Wilking started working on the show in February to have it up by Thanksgiving. It’s a labor of love, and for many Vermonters like 12-year-old Langston Chamberlain of Ferrisburgh, it’s a Christmas tradition.

“I thought it was really cool how the lights were dancing to the music,” Chamberlain said.

Others say the lights get them in the Christmas spirit.

“I think I’ll like what I say when I see those presents underneath the tree,” said Ollie Grant of Burlington.

“The one thing I wanted to say is Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” said Cole Booska of Ferrisburgh.

A light show like Wilking’s is hard to put on by yourself, and he says next year’s show will be a little bit smaller but no less spectacular.

You can catch this season’s show any time before Jan. 1.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

