Vermont flower shop celebrates 80 years

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont flower shop is celebrating a milestone-- 80 years in business.

The owner of Maplehurst Florist, Jon Houghton, didn’t think he would be in the family business let alone run it.

“Not until college or after college was it a really serious professional endeavor,” Houghton said. “Certainly the more you get into something as a young adult, emerging professional... the more you take it seriously, fix problems and start to like it.”

His grandma, Phyllis Houghton, started the business back in the 1940s, but not as a flower shop, as a seasonal greenhouse instead.

Although the business had a variety of changes throughout the years, Jon Houghton says it’s rewarding to work at Maplehurst Florist.

“It means the world to somebody, so I definitely connected that in my time here and I see that and I realize that and it’s important to be here for that,” he said.

Houghton says getting to see customers come back to his shop warms his heart. And flowers don’t have to be just for special occasions. He says he enjoys putting flowers together whether it’s for the holidays, a birthday or just to put a smile on someone’s face.

“Getting the job done right for an extremely meaningful occasion and that can be a grand event or it can be a very small flower transaction, but it’s hugely meaningful,” Houghton said.

His co-worker Mary Pobiegelo has been surrounding herself with flowers since the ‘70s and rarely ever gets bored of her job.

“I love the variety of the things that I do,” Pobiegelo said. “I like working with the people I’m with, it’s always beautiful in here so you can’t beat that.”

She says flowers aren’t just for decoration.

“It helps them express what they’re feeling which is often hard,” Pobiegelo said. “As they say, ‘Flowers say it.’”

Houghton slowly realized how much meaning a simple bouquet can have.

“That’s really hit me the last few years, just how meaningful, and we go and do a flower delivery, we open up on a Sunday morning,” he said.

Houghton says Maplehurst Florist has continued to survive and thrive over the years thanks to the dedication of his co-workers.

