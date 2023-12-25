Vermont man killed in 1-car crash

BRIDPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A one-car crash in Bridport has claimed the life of a Vermont man.

Vermont State Police say Tyler Brouillard, 25, of Bridport, was driving on Lake Street sometime Sunday night or Monday morning when he crossed the center line, went off the road and started rolling. They say Brouillard was ejected from his car and suffered fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in New Haven at 802-388-4919.

Troopers say Lake Street was completely blocked for a short time Monday morning while they surveyed the scene.

