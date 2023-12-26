How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Advice on reselling your unwanted items

U.S. resale market worth over $39 Billion in 2022
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A lucky thrift store shopper recently resold a vase purchased for $3.99 for $107,000, realizing the dream of turning one person’s trash into another’s treasure.

People looking to clear clutter from their homes by selling their unwanted items may also be able to profit off their discards. But to maximize potential, a little research can go a long way, according to NerdWallet.

They shared several tips for selling personal items:

Steamer trunks, antique sewing machines, Persian rugs, old books and silver-plated objects might seem rare and costly – but they typically aren’t.

Sellers with unknown or interesting items may want to get an expert opinion. They can contact the American Society of Appraisers or the International Society of Appraisers.

Visit auction sites like eBay to see what similar items have sold for.

For China, sterling silver flatware or crystal, try a resale company such as Replacements Ltd. – a tableware retailer that makes purchases through an online process.

Books collecting dust can be sold on sites like Biblio.com – a marketplace for rare, out-of-print and collectible books.

Lastly, don’t discount sites like Craigslist, Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace where items can be sold locally.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-car crash in Bridport has claimed the life of a Vermont man. - File photo
Vermont man killed in 1-car crash
No Christmas light tour is complete without a visit to a house in South Burlington that...
The story behind South Burlington man’s popular Christmas light show
Investigators say a state police cruiser was damaged when it was hit on an icy New Hampshire...
NH State Police cruiser damaged in crash on icy interstate
File photo
South Burlington water main repaired following break
A Plattsburgh City police cruiser was involved in a crash on Sunday. - File photo
Plattsburgh City police cruiser involved in crash

Latest News

Vermont authorities are investigating the death of a man following a fight in the town of...
Authorities investigate death of man in town of Newport
Advice on selling your unwanted items
This December, federal authorities reported a seven-day average of more than 9,600 migrant...
Migrant crisis puts pressure on border officials
File photo
Health experts say ‘Dry January’ comes with benefits