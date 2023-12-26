Animal underpass would help wildlife in Green Mountains

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal funding is coming to the Green Mountain State to make a safer crossing experience for animals in the Bolton and Waterbury areas.

The state is working on a $1.6M underpass to create an animal crossing from Route 2 to the other side of Interstate 89 to reduce wildlife/human collisions.

It is one of the busiest sections of road in Vermont. “There is a barrier to wildlife movement. They’re coming close to the road, but they’re not getting across.”

The Exit 11-10 areas might be a major artery for drivers between Boston and Montreal, but as it turns out, it’s also a major hub for the wildlife that helps Vermont thrive.

Fish and Wildlife’s Jens Hawkins-Hilke says to the north, there are 72,000 acres of forest, and to the south, there are 54,000 thousand acres of forest.

Animals are seen on either side, and research of animal patterns and roadkill indicates they’re looking to migrate in the area. “We’re seeing a lot of species moving parallel to the highway, looking for a place to cross when you think on a bigger level, that’s keeping populations genetically isolated,” said Hawkins-Hilke.

Right now, there’s a 5-foot wide, 400-foot long pipe underneath the roads that could serve as a crossing, but it’s not inviting and doesn’t fit bigger animals like moose.

That’s where a new structure comes in. “It’s going to be a massive arch and then from the rear, the metal comes down to the round, then the banks of the ravine go down. Then there’s a stream at the bottom,” said Hawkins-Hilke.

The structure is similar to a culvert to a bridge upsizing on Route 9 in Searsburg. This project comes as VTrans is already resizing structures for flood resiliency, like some of the 400,000 culverts that do but could do more to allow wildlife crossing if they were bigger.

Chris Sleasar of Vtrans adds wildlife crossing signs you see on the road usually don’t impact driver behavior. “Wildlife crossing data in Vermont is spotty at best. But we have records right here of bear and moose and deer collisions.”

The goal of the crossing is to increase safety for both wildlife and humans on the road.

They add some animals being hit on the road, like deer, don’t impact their population number as much but others getting hit, like turtles, have the potential to wipe out the species. “From a conservation biology perspective, it could be enough for one animal to move from one subpopulation and another population once a generation,” said Hawkins-Hilke.

Officials say they expect the project to break ground in 2026 and 2027.

