Authorities investigate death of man in town of Newport

NEWPORT TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating the death of a man following a fight in the town of Newport.

It happened Monday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. at a home on Lawson Road. The Vermont State Police say troopers were called to the home following a fight between two individuals. When they arrived, they found the body of a 58-year-old man. They say a second man, age 39, had already been taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No one is currently in custody and police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

