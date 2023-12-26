How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Authorities investigate death of man in town of Newport

File image
File image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating the death of a man following a fight in the town of Newport.

It happened Monday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. at a home on Lawson Road. The Vermont State Police say troopers were called to the home following a fight between two individuals. When they arrived, they found the body of a 58-year-old man. They say a second man, age 39, had already been taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No one is currently in custody and police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-car crash in Bridport has claimed the life of a Vermont man. - File photo
Vermont man killed in 1-car crash
No Christmas light tour is complete without a visit to a house in South Burlington that...
The story behind South Burlington man’s popular Christmas light show
Investigators say a state police cruiser was damaged when it was hit on an icy New Hampshire...
NH State Police cruiser damaged in crash on icy interstate
File photo
South Burlington water main repaired following break
A Plattsburgh City police cruiser was involved in a crash on Sunday. - File photo
Plattsburgh City police cruiser involved in crash

Latest News

Surveillance photo
Police investigating multiple thefts from store in Berlin, Vt.
Surveillance photo
Police seek hardware store suspect
It’s a product that’s made in Vermont and has proven to be udderly versatile over the past 125...
Bag Balm celebrates 125 years
Federal funding is coming to the Green Mountain State to make a safer crossing experience for...
Animal underpass would help wildlife in Green Mountains