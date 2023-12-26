Bag Balm celebrates 125 years

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a product that’s made in Vermont and has proven to be udderly versatile over the past 125 years.

It’s all too familiar in households across Vermont, New England, and beyond little green cubes, full of yellow goop. We’re talking, of course, about Bag Balm.

“It was actually created to soothe dairy cow udders in the Northeast Kingdom in 1899.” Libby Parent is the president of Bag Balm. She and the rest of the Lyndonville crew are gearing up to celebrate 125 years by paying special attention to the company’s agricultural roots.

“We made several other products including multivitamin, hoof softener, it was definitely a livestock and farm-focused brand,” said Parent. Back in the day, Bag Balm was a popular pick on dairy farms in Vermont, used as an antiseptic, softening ointment on udders.

“In the 1960s, farmers’ wives were like ‘Why are my husband’s hands softer than mine?’ And it was the Bag Balm,” said Parent.

Since then, the lanolin product has been booming in the beauty world. Parent says some homesteaders still turn to the product for use on goats and chickens but nowadays, the product is more of a skincare staple than a farm favorite.

“We are really for dry, cracked skin but a lot of people use us for chafing and lip care, animal care, cuticle care.”

While lots of things are the same as they were back in 1899, lots has changed as the company finds new popularity in its golden years. Celebrities including Patrick Dempsey praise Bag Balm for its reparative qualities.

Most recently the little green tins have taken the spotlight on social media. “We always knew we had this like, beauty angle but TikTok sort of changed the game where we’ve had tons of these huge influencers sort of organically talking about us.”

Parent says it’s been instrumental to reaching a younger market with each social media post bringing an immediate impact to their direct sales. That’s great news for this as this kingdom company producing special golden tins as they gear up to celebrate their anniversary. “It’s a really big deal to be 125 years still made in Vermont and celebrating our heritage is such a big part of it.”

With the hopes of sticking around for 125 more.

