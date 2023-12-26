How to help
City of South Burlington experiences water issues

FILE(unsplash.com)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the South Burlington Police, multiple homes in the city are experiencing water outages or low water pressure.

They also say the Champlain Water District is looking into the problem, but as of this article’s publishing, they have not disclosed what the problem is or how long it may take to fix the issue.

