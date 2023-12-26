Health experts say ‘Dry January’ comes with benefits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Abstaining from alcohol to start the new year is becoming more than just a holiday trend. Katharine Huntley spoke with people about the benefits of taking a break.

Holiday celebrations are often a time for people to enjoy themselves and maybe drink more than they usually would, but a movement in recent years has people taking a break in what has been dubbed “Dry January.”

“It’s more about health and just being healthy, not necessarily abstaining from wanting to go out and drink, but just whole body health,” said Allyson Good, who traveled from New Jersey to Burlington to enjoy the holidays with family.

“I used to drink pretty hard, so being away from alcohol, I get the benefits of a good night’s sleep,” added Ryan Good.

Others we ran into say drinking can be a crutch to not deal with life. “It’s a regular thing for us. We haven’t had a drink for years and we don’t need it. We don’t need an excuse to let go and enjoy life,” said Tom Lamson of Burlington.

Over at Beverage Warehouse in Winooski, they say the non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits market has exploded in recent years. They now have many options for people who want the experience of having a drink without the buzz. “Non-alcoholic as a category, whether it’s non-alcoholic beer, wine -- then you’re relatively new kind of spirit from placements categories -- has been one of the few consistent year-over-year growth categories that we see across the board in the market,” said the store’s Marc Gelsomino.

Others say for people cutting down on drinking, Dry January could help on that journey. “I think if it’s a motivation for someone who’s maybe on the fence. it could be a good option to give it a try and hopefully keep going if that’s something they want to do,” said Heidi Kalb of Richmond.

Luke Archibald, a psychiatrist at Dartmouth Health who specializes in addiction treatment, says there are many benefits to taking a break from alcohol. “Because alcohol essentially affects every organ in the human body. So, somebody might notice improved quality of sleep, decreased anxiety, and improved cognition like clear thinking. And so there can be a wide range of benefits,” he said.

Archibald says to stick to sobriety and avoid temptation, keep alcohol out of the house, and plan activities to keep distracted. He says if people are finding it difficult to separate themselves from alcohol, that might be a sign of alcohol use disorder, a condition with various options for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.