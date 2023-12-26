Local transfer stations see post-Christmas glut

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden Solid Waste District’s South Burlington Drop-Off Center was packed Tuesday with people dropping off their recycling and garbage -- a familiar post-holiday scene around the region. And while officials are encouraging residents to recycle, they are also urging folks to avoid “wishful recycling,” or tossing something in the recycling bin with the mere hopes that it is recyclable.

The holidays are wrapping up and South Burlington resident Lou Grasso is among those already tossing out the wrapping paper.

“It seems more crowded than normal, maybe people have New Year’s resolutions -- they want to clean things up,” he said. “We had a lot of recycling and plastic water bottles and things like that and it’s like the end of the year and people want to clean house.”

“So, obviously, this is where we shine at CSWD. It’s the day after Christmas, you can see the line is backed up,” said CSWD’s Beth Parent.

While some families are getting rid of the cardboard boxes, Andy Follett of Colchester says he tries to stay eco-friendly and not use too much gift wrap and tissue paper. “Try to be a low-impact family as far as gift giving and stuff like that in general, so we reuse paper and various things around the house for our gift wrapping. We try not to buy a lot of gift wrapping and try to be conscious of that, too, " he said.

For Kevin Lahue, it was all about the recycling. “The recycling is probably the big thing that comes back -- not a lot of trash -- mostly recyclables now. We try to recycle as much as we can,” he said.

“Vermonters love recycling and you can see it here. People are doing the right thing coming here. They’re making sure everything goes in the right spot and that really makes us happy,” Parent said. She says it is important to look carefully to make sure the correct items go in the right bins. “The biggest thing we’re seeing right now is -- no surprise -- is wrapping paper. And folks can really do the rip test. If it rips like paper, that’s good to go in the blue bin.”

From Christmas trees to string lights, CSWD has a complete guide of how to sort your holiday refuse.

