Longtime Vt. Chamber of Commerce head to step down

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After 30 years at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce -- 15 as president -- Betsy Bishop, will step down in the new year.

Bishop has dedicated her career to the Vermont business community, including playing a leadership role during critical transition periods like the health care transition of 2014, Tropical Storm Irene, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2023 summer floods.

Darren Perron spoke with Bishop about the changes over the past few decades and the challenges ahead.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.