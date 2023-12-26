How to help
Plattsburgh woman hospitalized in officer-involved shooting

File image
File image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the town of Franklin Monday evening that injured a Plattsburgh woman.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Loon Lake Mountain Trailhead on Route 26. New York State Police say troopers responded to a welfare check for Jessica Chase, 46, who had been reported missing.

When police arrived, they say Chase was armed with a long gun in her vehicle.  After failing to comply with commands, they say Chase drove at the troopers, who then opened fire, striking Chase. 

Police say Chase was taken to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington where she is listed in stable condition.

Police say the investigation into the shooting continues.

