Police investigating multiple thefts from store in Berlin, Vt.

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying some people of interest in several thefts in Berlin, Vermont.

The thefts happened at the Kohl’s at the Berlin Mall on Dec. 21 and Dec. 23.

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance photos, investigators want to hear from you. Call the police in Berlin at 802-223-4401.

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Berlin Police)
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Berlin Police)
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Berlin Police)

