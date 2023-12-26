Police investigating multiple thefts from store in Berlin, Vt.

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying some people of interest in several thefts in Berlin, Vermont.

The thefts happened at the Kohl’s at the Berlin Mall on Dec. 21 and Dec. 23.

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance photos, investigators want to hear from you. Call the police in Berlin at 802-223-4401.

