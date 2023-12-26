Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. (WCAX) - It didn’t win the big Christmas jackpot, but a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Lottery says the ticket was sold at Nashua Convenience on Dunstable Road in Nashua.

The lucky winner matched all five numbers but missed out on the Powerball number.

Those winning numbers for the Dec. 25 drawing were 5-12-20-24-29 with Powerball 4.

There’s no word yet on who bought that ticket.

