Spike in fraud prevents some from using Vt. unemployment site
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters still can’t file unemployment claims, and now we’ve learned the holdup at the Labor Department is because of scammers.
The commissioner told WCAX News that a number of people are locked out of their online accounts because of a spike in fraud. He says the cyberattacks are being stopped and no money is at risk, but it means claimants have to contact the call center, so there are long delays.
This comes after IT trouble in the last couple of weeks, but the commissioner said those issues are resolved.
