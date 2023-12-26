How to help
St. Albans officials aim to work with businesses to reduce retail theft

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans officials say the holiday season has accompanied an increase in retail theft.

Stores on Main Street are among those that have reported an increase in stolen items. City Manager Dominic Cloud says the City Council and police have had conversations with store owners and are working to set additional meetings for retailers and police to talk about the problems one-on-one.

Cloud says part of the problem could be due to the drug epidemic. “We are adding two new detectives to really amp up the focus on under-cover drug work. Over time, I think that bends the curve on some of the retail theft we are seeing,” he said.

Business owners are encouraged to contact the police for tips and tricks to avoid thefts.

