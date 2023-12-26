St. Albans officials aim to work with businesses to reduce retail theft

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans officials say the holiday season has accompanied an increase in retail theft.

Stores on Main Street are among those that have reported an increase in stolen items. City Manager Dominic Cloud says the City Council and police have had conversations with store owners and are working to set additional meetings for retailers and police to talk about the problems one-on-one.

Cloud says part of the problem could be due to the drug epidemic. “We are adding two new detectives to really amp up the focus on under-cover drug work. Over time, I think that bends the curve on some of the retail theft we are seeing,” he said.

Business owners are encouraged to contact the police for tips and tricks to avoid thefts.

Related Stories:

Local businesses cope with shoplifting spree

Chittenden County businesses frustrated by growth in shoplifting

Are clever crooks stealing just enough to avoid felony charges?

Cops face an uphill battle in Vermont’s shoplifting capital

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.