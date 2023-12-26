St. Regis Mohawk land deal included in new NY law

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Several thousand acres of land in Franklin County, New York, could soon be returned to the Saint Regis Mohawk Akwesasne Reservation as part of a new state law aimed at resolving a decades-old dispute.

Leaders with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe first filed a lawsuit against the state of New York in 1982 alleging an illegal sale of several thousand acres of land to the state in the early 19th century. After years of litigation, negotiations, and lost revenue for Franklin County, North Country Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, says a new law will bring all parties closer to rectifying the issue.

“This is a significant move forward in this process. It creates a framework of a settlement that the governor now can negotiate with all parties,” Jones said.

The potential agreement means land in Bombay, parts of Fort Covington, and elsewhere in Franklin County could possibly be returned to the tribe. “The final number that was decided on, that is just for the ability for the Tribe to buy it basically,” Jones said.

To address concerns in Franklin County, Jones says lost property tax revenue on land that is returned will be covered by the state.

“There are still many steps to get to the final resolution -- which is to get land back and increase Akwesasne’s land base for our children and grandchildren,” Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Chief Michael Conners said in a statement.

A spokesperson with the tribe adds that while the new law is not perfect, tribal leaders are satisfied. It will allow the governor to negotiate once the settlement is approved by the tribe, the Mohawk Nation Council of Chiefs, and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne.

“I do not think anybody walks away from a negotiation with their hands raised and ‘we got everything,’ no, but certainly is a step forward in settling what has been a long arduous process,” Jones said.

The final agreement will also need approval from Congress.

