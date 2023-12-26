How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mega-star Taylor Swift is back on top of the charts and is now set to break a record set by Elvis Presley.

Swift’s “1989, Taylor’s Version,” has returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

This marks the 67th week she has had an album in the top position and that ties her with Presley as the solo artist with the most weeks spent on top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The album is expected to hold on to the No. 1 spot for one more week, which would then push Swift ahead of Elvis to hold the new record.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-car crash in Bridport has claimed the life of a Vermont man. - File photo
Vermont man killed in 1-car crash
No Christmas light tour is complete without a visit to a house in South Burlington that...
The story behind South Burlington man’s popular Christmas light show
Investigators say a state police cruiser was damaged when it was hit on an icy New Hampshire...
NH State Police cruiser damaged in crash on icy interstate
File photo
South Burlington water main repaired following break
A Plattsburgh City police cruiser was involved in a crash on Sunday. - File photo
Plattsburgh City police cruiser involved in crash

Latest News

Surveillance photo
Police investigating multiple thefts from store in Berlin, Vt.
Surveillance photo
Police seek hardware store theft suspect
File image
Authorities investigate death of man in town of Newport
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again