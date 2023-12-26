BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Since winter started a few days ago, it has been feeling more like spring, especially the last couple of days. Temperatures are still going to be staying unseasonably mild for a couple more days. Also, we will be getting more of that December rain that we have had too much of this month.

A frontal system will be moving in with a few rain showers this evening and into the overnight hours. As we go through the day on Wednesday, morning showers will turn into a steadier rain for the rest of the day. Most of us will be getting anywhere from a tenth of an inch of rain to as much as 1/2″ or more through the day on Thursday. Thursday’s wet weather will be more showery in nature.

As colder air seeps back in Thursday into Friday, the rain showers may mix with some snow by Friday morning, and possibly a bit of sleet & freezing rain, too. So, the Friday morning commute may be a bit tricky in some spots.

As we get into the last weekend of December (and 2023!), temperatures will be closer to normal (normal high in Burlington is now 32 degrees). There may be a few flurries flying around on Saturday, especially in the higher elevations.

Right now, the transition from 2023 into 2024 is looking okay. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are looking pretty quiet at this point.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on any changes in the weather that may affect your holiday plans for the rest of the year, and we will keep yuo up-to-date with the latest, on-air, online, and on-the-go. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.