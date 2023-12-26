BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! The days after Christmas will be just as mild and spring-like as the holiday itself. There are pockets of locally dense fog to start the day, mainly outside of the Champlain Valley. Fog and low clouds will lift as the morning progresses, but it will still be a mainly cloudy day.

Clouds will be the theme for much of the week, alongside mild temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40s for the next couple days, and remain warm for this time of year overnight. Lows for the next couple nights will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, which is warmer than our normal daytime highs in late December. The warm temperatures will set the stage for yet another rain event. Fortunately this one won’t dump as much rain as the last one.

We remain dry through the daylight hours of Tuesday. Scattered showers develop this evening across northern New York and spread east into Vermont over the course of the evening and early overnight hours. More widespread rain develops on Wednesday, with some wet weather lingering into Thursday. Totals should be less than an inch.

Temperatures trend cooler late in the week. Any leftover showers will begin to transition over to snow showers. Once that system clears out, we’ll be looking at a quiet end to 2023 with temperatures closer to normal in the lower 30s.

Have a great day!

-Jess Langlois

