Burlington Police seek assault suspect

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are looking for a suspect they say is wanted for aggravated assault.

It happened Tuesday evening. Police say Matthew Ayotte, 45, of Charleston, Maine assaulted an ex-girlfriend at a home on Park Street. They say the victim was taken to the UVM Medical Center for treatment of injuries which caused her to lose consciousness.

Police say Ayotte has no ties to the community and may be taking the bus back to Maine. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

