Clinton County election official says new law could cause voter confusion

File photo
File photo
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County election officials are speaking out against a new election law.

Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed legislation that will move many town and county elections to even-numbered years so they align with statewide and legislative races. But other offices like district attorney, city council, and sheriff will still take place on odd years.

Advocates for the law say it will help increase voter turnout and reduce costs to counties statewide.But Clinton County Republican Election Commissioner David Souliere says he believes it will actually cause voter confusion.

“And as far as the cost analysis -- I know the state said there would be some cost savings -- I have not seen that, because as we discussed before, there still would be an election every November. And to be frank with you, it does not matter if there is one person on the ballot or 20 people on the ballot, the cost to the taxpayer is the same,” he said.

He says local offices that are moving to an even-numbered year will have a reduced term in the next election cycle to align with the statewide calendar.

