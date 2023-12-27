How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released

Danny Masterson Mugshot released
Danny Masterson Mugshot released(NBC News Channel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.

Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard.

In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

He had been held in Los Angeles County jail in the months since while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located.

It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.

Masterson’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont authorities are investigating the death of a man following a fight in the town of...
Authorities investigate death of man in town of Newport
A one-car crash in Bridport has claimed the life of a Vermont man. - File photo
Vermont man killed in 1-car crash
Surveillance photo
Police investigating multiple thefts from store in Berlin, Vt.
Surveillance photos
Vermont police try to identify suspected package thief
Matthew Ayotte
Burlington Police seek assault suspect

Latest News

File story
Health Watch: Doctors urge former smokers to get lung cancer screening
Betsy Bishop/File
Longtime Vt. Chamber of Commerce head to step down
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
US announces new weapons package for Ukraine, as funds dwindle and Congress is stalled on aid bill
After 30 years at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce -- 15 as president -- Betsy Bishop, will...
Longtime Vt. Chamber of Commerce head to step down, Part 2
File photo
Frustration mounts over ongoing Vt. unemployment claim dysfunction