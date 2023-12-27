Frustration mounts over ongoing Vt. unemployment claim dysfunction

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are still struggling to file unemployment claims weeks after a computer glitch threw the system into disarray. Now, with the problem reportedly fixed, officials say a spike in online fraud attempts has led many claimants to be locked out of their accounts and long delays getting help on the phone. Some, who haven’t been paid for weeks, say they’re running perilously low on cash.

While many Vermonters celebrated the holidays, Charlotte Klinger says she couldn’t afford to put a meal on the table. “We didn’t have Christmas, I didn’t have Christmas dinner. Nothing, nothing,” she said.

Unemployed since September, the East Wallingford resident has been relying on unemployment checks to survive. But she hasn’t gotten any since November. She says she has called the Department of Labor but has been unable to get through. Now, she says she’s living off canned vegetables in an unheated house, and will lose that soon without support. “I will be homeless. I mean, that’s what it’s going to be. I can’t expect my landlord to let me stay here, I can’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I have no idea,” Klinger said.

Bunny Sterling of Orleans says she is in a similar boat. She has missed four weeks worth of checks and gets sent to voice mail when she calls the department for help. She says she has enough savings to support herself and her son for four more weeks, and the clock is ticking. “They gotta do better. In this day and age, they can do better,” Sterling said.

Labor officials say the problem that began with IT issues has led to a spike in fraudulent filings and prevented some people from accessing their accounts. They say they are struggling to respond to the hundreds of daily calls and taking around 30 days to review new applications.

“We fully recognize that that’s not acceptable and that’s not where we want to be. We want to be in a two to three-week time frame to be able to adjudicate issues that come in,” said the department’s Cameron Wood. He says staff are doing the best they can with the resources they have, which include limited call center staff and a long-awaited $30 million IT upgrade that should be complete by 2026.

Officials say anyone who is still waiting on a check can contact the commissioner directly for an update on their case.

Related Stories:

What will it take to upgrade Vermont’s aging IT systems?

Spike in fraud prevents some from using Vt. unemployment site

Problems persist with Vermont’s unemployment website

Vt. unemployment benefits glitch resolved

500 Vermont unemployment recipients hit by ongoing computer glitch

Vt. labor department snafu could delay UI payments

Vt. Department of Labor IT upgrade gets greenlight

Key report puts the brakes on Vt. Labor Department computer system overhaul

Vt. labor commissioner says dept. prepared for weekend unemployment glitches

Online technical errors foil some unemployed Vermonters

Work search requirement for Vermont unemployment claimants reinstated

State unsure how much fraudsters got in fake unemployment claims

Vermont directed to review thousands of unemployment claims

Outdated IT systems plague Vermont government

Technical difficulties delay some Vt. unemployment payments

Unemployment payments delayed for those with direct deposit

Technical difficulty stymies Vermonters trying to file for unemployment

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.