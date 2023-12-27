Health Watch: Doctors urge former smokers to get lung cancer screening

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - As people make their New Year’s resolutions, many may be thinking about quitting tobacco. But doctors say smokers and those who used to smoke should also be thinking about getting screened for lung cancer.

It goes without saying that smoking is very bad for you.

“Cigarettes are loaded with all sorts of carcinogens, metals, and other things that will cause lots of damage in your lungs,” said Dr. Elliot Backer with Dartmouth Health. And along with that damage, smoking can also cause lung cancer. “There’s around 240,000 new cases of lung cancer every year. and the problem with lung cancer is that 45% of patients who present present when it is too late and their disease is incurable.”

Catching it early is the key. According to the American Cancer Society, anyone 50 or older who has smoked roughly a pack a day for 20 years should get screened for lung cancer. And now, those recommendations have expanded to even those who have already quit.

“The American Cancer Society now tells us that regardless of when you quit you may still qualify for lung cancer screening,” Backer said.

“Lung cancer screening is an easy test. The actual test itself takes about two minutes,” said Dr. Rian Hasson, co-director of Dartmouth Health’s new Lung Health and Pulmonary Nodule Clinic. “Your survival rate if they look at everyone who presents safer five years is about 85 to 95%.”

Currently, one out of five cancer-related deaths in the U.S. is due to lung cancer. It claims more lives than breast, prostate, and colon cancers combined. But, only 5% of eligible people receive lung cancer screenings. “The survival rates are great and I think people don’t know that and I think unfortunately, a lot of patients present with late-stage disease,” Hasson said.

Doctors say the new recommendations could get an additional 5 million people scanned for lung cancer. anyone with a long-term smoking history is encouraged to contact their primary care provider.

