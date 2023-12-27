How to help
Home and barn destroyed in Northeast Kingdom fire

Witnesses say a fire in Greensboro Bend on Tuesday night burned a home and a barn to the ground.
Witnesses say a fire in Greensboro Bend on Tuesday night burned a home and a barn to the ground.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENSBORO BEND, Vt. (WCAX) - Witnesses say a fire in Greensboro Bend on Tuesday night burned a home and a barn to the ground.

It happened on Route 16 at about 10 p.m.

The Greensboro Fire Department says when crews arrived, the barn was fully engulfed and burning into the house.

Multiple fire departments were called in to help fight the blaze.

Fire officials say no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

2200 - 12/26/23 Greensboro Fire Department was dispatched to Route 16 in Greensboro Bend for the report of a structure...

Posted by Greensboro Fire Department on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Glover Fire Department responded to Rt. 16 on Tuesday evening for a mutual aid call with Greensboro Fire Department for...

Posted by Glover Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

