Home and barn destroyed in Northeast Kingdom fire
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENSBORO BEND, Vt. (WCAX) - Witnesses say a fire in Greensboro Bend on Tuesday night burned a home and a barn to the ground.
It happened on Route 16 at about 10 p.m.
The Greensboro Fire Department says when crews arrived, the barn was fully engulfed and burning into the house.
Multiple fire departments were called in to help fight the blaze.
Fire officials say no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
