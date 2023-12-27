Keene man charged with child sexual assault

GILSUM, N.H. (WCAX) - A Keene man faces child sexual assault charges following his arrest Wednesday.

The New Hampshire State Police say members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of Eric Michael Castine, 27.

Authorities say Castine allegedly used Snapchat to communicate and make contact with at least one person under 16. They say additional charges are anticipated.

Castine is being held pending a court appearance on Thursday.

