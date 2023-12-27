Latest Vermont Almanac now available

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new edition of the Vermont Almanac is available featuring stories by and about Vermonters.

The fourth volume of the almanac features the work of upwards of 70 Vermonters telling stories about their art, crafts, farming, and interactions with the land. It includes stories of barn restoration, a discussion about the cannabis industry, and the ecology of burials. This edition also expands its focus on weather and its impact on Vermont’s agricultural industry.

“We what we hope is that this is sort of a reservoir for the current day that Vermonters 100 years from now or further could look back on and get a real sense of what rural Vermont was like at this time,” said Patrick White, one of the volume’s co-editors.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.