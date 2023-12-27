Local food shelves on the frontline of growing food insecurity

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s population of those with food insecurity has swelled to over 50,000 in recent years, according to the group Feeding America. And many local food pantries have been leading the charge to address the growing need.

“The increase in visits that we are seeing is just more than we can honestly financially handle. There is just not enough donations,” said Tess Milner with the Lamoille Community Food Share in Morristown.

She says in the past year the pantry has seen a significant uptick in visitors. They used to see an average of 35 cars a day but now can see up to 60 cars lined up. “In addition to the 59% increase that we have seen over the last year or so, when comparing our numbers, pre-pandemic versus numbers that we are seeing now, it’s actually more of an 84% to 86% increase that we have seen in visits to our food pantry,” Milner said.

Food share clients we spoke to say that the high cost of rent and groceries -- combined with the July floods -- made it increasingly difficult to get necessities.

“Part of that increase is a huge increase in first-time visitors to our pantry. With that, we definitely have noticed that we are seeing more working-class families,” Milner said.

The Lamoille County program is not the only one seeing this trend. According to the Vermont Food Bank, its network of food access partners continues to see increased visitation at food shelves, meal sites, and food distributions. Some sites report increases of up to 65% compared to pre-pandemic levels. And small community food shelves, including the Johnson Food Shelf, have never seen this demand before. Staff there say social stigma against asking for help can prevent people from accessing the resources they need.

“People are so ashamed to come here. They feel like, you know, they are always apologizing and saying. ‘I wouldn’t come here, I wouldn’t be here if I really didn’t need it.’ You just want to say, that’s why we are here. We are happy to see you,” said the organization’s Dorigen Keeney.

