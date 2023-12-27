North Country lawmakers outline legislative priorities

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Lawmakers in New York are gearing up for a busy 2024 legislative session, and with a new year come priorities including housing, infrastructure, and ongoing nursing home challenges.

“We do not have the staff in these nursing homes,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, “The state needs to step up and help out in that regard, and we do not have the beds that are in these nursing homes directly related to staffing. But we need to step up and do something. This is a crisis.”

State Senator Dan Stec, R- Queensbury, agrees. “Nursing homes have not seen their Medicaid reimbursement increase from the state significantly over the last 15, 20 years and they are behind the eight ball and we are losing beds. We are losing the capacity to take care of our elderly because the nursing homes are going broke,” he said.

Stec says he also hopes to make headway on a potential constitutional amendment that would allow old state buildings to be used for a different purpose, including the former prison camp Gabriels in the Adirondack Park. “It’s falling apart, you know. It is sitting there, it is unheated, and it has been seeing winter after winter in the Adirondacks. It is falling apart but the state can not do anything with it without a constitutional amendment because it was built on the forest preserve,” Stec said.

Jones also agrees but wonders if there’s an easier way to get it done. “I have several dilapidated and decaying properties here that the state owns, so we need to do something in that and anyway we can make that process go smoothly, where we do not have to go through a constitutional amendment I look forward to working with people on,” he said.

However, the biggest issue will be the budget. Both lawmakers agree spending is too high, as New York is potentially facing a $9 billion deficit.

“A lot of money that came in from the federal government during COVID -- this was one-shot money and there was a lot of it, and the state, instead of spending it on one-shot items, the state put it into programs, they put into reoccurring repeating annual expenses,” Stec said.

“That is what we are facing now -- not a surprise to me because we were spending money at an unbelievable pace for the last two or three years. So yeah, we have to tighten up and we are into a budget deficit now,” Jones said.

Stec and Jones will head back to Albany next week for the start of the session.

