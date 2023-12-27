How to help
NY attorney general investigating death of Clinton County jail inmate

New York's attorney general is investigating the death of a Clinton County jail inmate. - File...
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s attorney general is investigating the death of a Clinton County jail inmate.

Sheriff Dave Favro told WCAX News that Dustin Provost, 39, of Plattsburgh, was transported to the hospital after having a medical emergency at the jail earlier this month. Provost died while at the hospital.

Favro says outside medical experts told him Provost’s death would have happened whether he was in a hospital or behind bars.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office says the review is standard procedure.

