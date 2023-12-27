Police arrest suspect in multiple Kohl's retail thefts

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Berlin Police Department says they have arrested 26-year-old Kayley Sicely of Barre City in connection with multiple thefts.

Police released photos of the suspect who allegedly stole from Kohl’s at the Berlin mall last week. Sicely was then identified by both police and members of the public.

She is expected in court in February.

