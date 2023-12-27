Police identify man who died after fight in Newport

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of a man who died after a fight in Newport on Monday.

Vermont state police say Donald Coull, 58, died at his home at 107 Lawson Road, where the fight happened.

The medical examiner says Coull died of a stab wound to the chest. A ruling on the manner of his death is still pending further investigation and toxicology testing. Police say that could take weeks or months.

Another man was injured in the fight. Police identified him as Trevor Stone, 39, who they say lived in a camper on the property. Stone was treated at the hospital for a stab wound and released.

Police say their investigation is still underway.

