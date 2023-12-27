Purchasers, authorities discuss efficacy of law to combat catalytic converter theft

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - To limit catalytic converter thefts in Vermont a law in place since July puts restrictions on their resale. It aims to decrease theft by putting restrictions on the sale.

For example, scrap processors cannot purchase more than one used converter per day from any single person. A person cannot transport two or more converters at a time unless they carry specific paperwork. The law also adds paperwork requirements for the scrap processors to go through.

This law limits the amount of catalytic converters that can be purchased, moved, and sold at a time. WCAX checked in with Vermont State Police about the issue statewide and a scrap metal recycler about how the crime and the law have impacted business.

Steel, aluminum, and copper are everywhere at Allard’s Metal Recycling in Lyndonville. Catalytic converters are a particularly good purchase for the business.

Danny and Shannon Allard own the business and say they’ve navigated thieves trying to sell them catalytic converters for decades.

They have cameras on site, have customers sign a bill of sale, participate with other yards to add criminals to a banned list, and have a good eye, raising a red flag if a customer they don’t know tries to make a sale with a shiny new converter.

“The first few weeks we had to turn a lot of people away is very discouraging because those were converters from regular customers, people, some of them I know very personally. Close friends and I tell them, you know, I’m sorry, I can’t buy those,” said Allard.

Allard says he’s glad the lawmakers passed legislation trying to stop the thefts, but feels it puts the onus on the processors as opposed to deterring the crime. ”It’s just the two of us. And it’s a small operation and stuff like that really, really hurts. It drives money out of state.”

He adds that with the law being so new, some regular honest customers weren’t aware of new rules, and many scrapped the converters months ago and didn’t have the paperwork that would be needed now.

But he says it’s hard to know if it’s the law or the market that’s hurting business.”The market is down right now. They’re not worth stealing right now, they’re not worth taking the chance. If the market was what it was a year ago, then we would truly be able to tell how much of an impact it has had on the steel.”

“There’s a number of factors here that you want to be careful about making causation right off the bat. I certainly am optimistic. I think that seasoned investigators can use these tools to help narrow down.” Statewide, Major David Peterson with Vermont State Police says catalytic converter thefts happen regularly, and having more identification requirements helps investigators figure out if there was crime associated with the converter down the road.

He adds this law puts Vermont more in sync with New England neighbors, noting sometimes crimes happen across state borders. “It brings us into a larger picture, region-wise too. I think it helps to notify victims that we’re trying to address this issue,” said Maj. Peterson.

Maj. Peterson also adds that this bill can help legitimate people selling catalytic converters legally. “Because there are legitimate individuals that are doing this. And scrap metal as a way for people to get funds and stuff like that it is a source of revenue in commercials. So we want to make sure we’re separating legitimate business interests versus nefarious activity.”

For those doing the thefts, punishments, if found guilty of stealing catalytic converters, include grant larceny charges, unlawful mischief charges, and even prison if convicted. Under this new law, an illegal transaction could cost up to $1,000 for the first time, and up to $25,000 for a repeat time.

