Vermont native stabbed to death in California attack

PACIFICA, Calif. (WCAX) - A Vermont native was stabbed to death in a knife attack in California.

CBS News in the San Francisco Bay Area reports that a man stabbed two people in Pacifica, California, last week, injuring one and killing the other.

We’re told the man killed was Ezra Pouech, who grew up in Hinesburg, Vermont. That’s according to Pouech’s mother, who told WCAX News her son was a talented musician and artist.

Police say Jason Gillenwater, 46, was the man behind the attack. Police say Gillenwater injured his ex-wife in the knife attack. Pouche was her boyfriend.

Gillenwater was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound near his vehicle not long after the stabbing.

Police had responded to the home just a week earlier over an alleged domestic violence incident involving Gillenwater and the female victim.

Pouech was 30 years old.

Ezra Pouech (Photo provided)

