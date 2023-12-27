How to help
WATCH: Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass

First responders in Florida rescued a man from a truck's cab after the vehicle nearly went over an overpass. (SOURCE: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue/LOCAL NEWS X
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida made an amazing rescue Saturday from an 18-wheeler that was dangling over an overpass.

First responders with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue saved the driver of the truck by raising their bucket from Truck29 up from below the overpass to reach him in the vehicle’s cab.

Once they reached him, firefighters secured the driver to a harness before helping him climb into the bucket.

The driver can be seen in video released by officials raising his hands in thanks for his rescue.

Before the firefighters could safely grab the driver from the cab, two other vehicles were used to secure the 18-wheeler and keep it from rolling forward.

Officials said the man is lucky to be alive and that they were grateful to get him back to his family safe and sound for the holidays.

