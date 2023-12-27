What will it take to upgrade Vermont’s aging IT systems?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - What will it take to bring Vermont’s information technology systems up to snuff? Recent computer woes at the Department of Labor are once again highlighting the millions it will take to upgrade the state’s aging IT infrastructure.

The Vermont Department of Labor over the past month has once again been dealing with issues with its decades-old mainframe, causing some people not to be able to file for unemployment. The incident is raising new questions ahead of the legislative session about how to fund expensive IT upgrades.

Errors in the labor department’s portal prevented hundreds from filing their unemployment claims. The issues are the latest in the saga of the department’s outdated IT infrastructure. “It’s limiting the ability for us because our staff are not as efficient as they could be. The old system requires a lot of manual work,” said Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington.

The labor computer is just one of hundreds across state government. State officials say the technological landscape and how Vermonters interact with state services has dramatically changed.

“Technology is the fuel, it’s not the destination,” said Vt. Digital Services Secretary Denise Reilly-Hughes. She says there are hundreds of systems across agencies that are long in the tooth. “They have exceeded their life span for a technology system. This is not unique to Vermont, this is something governments across the county and the world are dealing with.”

Reilly-Hughes says they are currently in the process of modernizing six state it systems. “We need to ensure they don’t get to a point of security vulnerability and risk.”

Governor Phil Scott in 2017 created the Agency of Digital Services through an executive order. Three years later, then Secretary John Quinn set up a state fund to pay for ongoing state IT projects. But there’s currently no ongoing revenue source.

“In order for funds to be released, then independent reviews have to be performed, benchmarks have to be met, industry standards need to be met, all of that information needs to come back to the Legislature before funds are released,” explained Rep. Seth Chase, D-Colchester.

The Department of Labor will be launching a long-anticipated $30 million upgrade of the IT system. Chase says there is a strong political will to make the investments even as federal COVID cash has run dry, “There is a strong appetite to make sure these systems are stable, reliable, consistent, and available to provide the best service possible to Vermonters,” he said.

