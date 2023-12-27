How to help
Wildlife Watch: Sea lamprey control in Lake Champlain

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal biologists have wrapped up their annual effort to control sea lamprey in Lake Champlain.

Officials in Vermont and New York have been battling against the sea lamprey for years with the goal to help protect sport fishing and the health of the fish in the Lake Champlain.

In this Wildlife Watch, our Ike Bendavid spoke with USFWS officials about the ongoing efforts to control the parasitic fish.

