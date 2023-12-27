BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The weather doesn’t get much more glum and murky than it was on this Wednesday with on-and-off showers and patchy, dense fog. And we are not done yet. Thursday will be another day a lot like today, just a hair cooler.

There will finally be a change in the weather on Friday, but nothing too drastic. The day will start with more scattered rain showers, but as colder air seeps in during the day, some of those rain showers will end up as snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations to the north. There could be some minor snow accumulation, but not much.

To start the last weekend of December - and 2023 - a few flurries will be flying around, again mainly in the higher elevations.

The year will end up with a fairly decent day on Sunday with partly sunny skies. New Year’s Eve celebrations should go off without a hitch. It will be a little colder than it has been lately, but temperatures will still be running a bit above normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 32 degrees, and the normal low is 17).

2024 will get off to an okay start with seasonable temperatures under mostly cloudy skies. There will be just a slight chance for a few flurries. The weather will stay that way into the middle of next week.

Have a good and safe New Year’s weekend! -Gary

