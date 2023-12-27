BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! We again woke up to scattered showers and patchy dense fog this morning. Fog should lift within the morning hours today, giving way to mostly cloudy skies overhead. Showers will continue on & off in nature through the course of the day as afternoon highs climb into the 40s for daytime highs. Scattered showers continue tonight as overnight fall back into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s.

As colder air seeps back in Thursday into Friday, the rain showers may mix with some snow by Friday morning and possibly a bit of sleet & freezing rain, too. The Friday morning commute may be a bit slick in some spots. Scattered snow showers continue into the weekend’s first half, with some minor accumulations possible for some.

As we head towards the New Year, we look drier and cooler with mostly cloudy skies overhead and high temperatures closer to average in the low to mid-30s.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on any changes in the weather that may affect your holiday plans for the rest of the year, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest on-air, online, and on-the-go.

-Peter Kvietkauskas

