How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

2024 brings new Vt. DMV fees, registration requirements

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The new year will bring new fees at Vermont’s Department of Motor Vehicles and also a change in how you get the title for your car.

As part of last year’s budget, DMV fees are slated to increase about 19% across the board starting on January 1. That will include everything from registering a vehicle to getting a new license.

“There’s kind of an impression the DMV is the one pushing these fees -- we administer them. They pass the laws, we administer them,” said Vt. DMV Deputy Commissioner Michael Smith.

Under the budget approved by lawmakers, it will cost $15 more to register a car, $10 more to register a motorcycle, $6 more for a small trailer, and $11 more for a driver’s license.

The increased fees are expected to bring in about $20 million to the state’s Transportation Fund to help offset lost revenue as cars have become more fuel efficient in recent years.

Also in the works is a big change in how you get a title for your car. Melissa and Michael Maxwell visited the Montpelier DMV Thursday to get a new registration for their daughter’s 2005 Jeep. Because the Thetford couple’s vehicle is over 15 years old, they were able to get a registration without a title, but starting Monday all vehicles will need a title, no matter their age.

“I’m not sure how that is going to go over. We’ve had a lot of issues this week just with this one vehicle. I can’t imagine having several vehicles to have to deal with, like a fleet. A lot of the vehicles in this state are over 15 years old,” Michael said.

Officials say title you won’t be penalized if you have a current registration but no title. “Anybody who’s already registered, that registration certificate is your ownership document. That’s current practice right now for vehicles coming from another state,” Smith said.

He says if you don’t have any paperwork whatsoever, there’s a process to use the VIN number or an affidavit to register the car and get a title.

The DMV is also getting a $50 million IT upgrade that Smith says will make state services more accessible to Vermonters. “If you’re here at the counter, one of the nice parts of our new systems is, we hand that title to you over the counter,” Smith said.

Related Stories:

Vermont Legislature passes state budget

House budget includes DMV fee hikes

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Pouech
Vermont native stabbed to death in California attack
Matthew Ayotte
Burlington Police seek assault suspect
Witnesses say a fire in Greensboro Bend on Tuesday night burned a home and a barn to the ground.
Home and barn destroyed in Northeast Kingdom fire
Police have released the identity of a man who died after a fight in Newport on Monday.
Police identify man who died after fight in Newport
Surveillance photo
Police arrest suspect in multiple Kohl's retail thefts

Latest News

We’re in the final days of 2023 and the city of Burlington is gearing up to ring in the new...
Burlington gets ready to ring in the new year with Highlight
The Vermont Emergency Eats program is looking to make its food security program permanent.
Vermont Emergency Eats program looks for future role
File photo
New Lake Champlain Maritime Museum director an old hand on deck
The Lake Champlain Maritime Museum this fall announced Chris Sabick as its new executive...
New Lake Champlain Maritime Museum director an old hand on deck