2024 brings new Vt. DMV fees, registration requirements

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The new year will bring new fees at Vermont’s Department of Motor Vehicles and also a change in how you get the title for your car.

As part of last year’s budget, DMV fees are slated to increase about 19% across the board starting on January 1. That will include everything from registering a vehicle to getting a new license.

“There’s kind of an impression the DMV is the one pushing these fees -- we administer them. They pass the laws, we administer them,” said Vt. DMV Deputy Commissioner Michael Smith.

Under the budget approved by lawmakers, it will cost $15 more to register a car, $10 more to register a motorcycle, $6 more for a small trailer, and $11 more for a driver’s license.

The increased fees are expected to bring in about $20 million to the state’s Transportation Fund to help offset lost revenue as cars have become more fuel efficient in recent years.

Also in the works is a big change in how you get a title for your car. Melissa and Michael Maxwell visited the Montpelier DMV Thursday to get a new registration for their daughter’s 2005 Jeep. Because the Thetford couple’s vehicle is over 15 years old, they were able to get a registration without a title, but starting Monday all vehicles will need a title, no matter their age.

“I’m not sure how that is going to go over. We’ve had a lot of issues this week just with this one vehicle. I can’t imagine having several vehicles to have to deal with, like a fleet. A lot of the vehicles in this state are over 15 years old,” Michael said.

Officials say title you won’t be penalized if you have a current registration but no title. “Anybody who’s already registered, that registration certificate is your ownership document. That’s current practice right now for vehicles coming from another state,” Smith said.

He says if you don’t have any paperwork whatsoever, there’s a process to use the VIN number or an affidavit to register the car and get a title.

The DMV is also getting a $50 million IT upgrade that Smith says will make state services more accessible to Vermonters. “If you’re here at the counter, one of the nice parts of our new systems is, we hand that title to you over the counter,” Smith said.

