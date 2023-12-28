How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

81-year-old Vt. murder suspect to be transferred to nursing facility

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of the 1989 murder of his in-laws in Danby will be moved to a skilled nursing facility.

After remaining a cold case for decades, Michael Louise, 81, was arrested last October for the stabbing deaths of George and Catherine Peacock. But with his health declining, A Rutland County judge on Wednesday ordered Louise to be transferred to a rehab facility at Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Windsor.

Louise, who cannot walk and can only stand up for a short period, has been under 24/7 monitoring by the Department of Corrections. He will now be monitored by an ankle bracelet.

Related Stories:

Man pleads not guilty in 1989 killings of his in-laws

Suspect in 1989 Danby double-murder due in court Thursday

Arraignment delayed for suspect charged in ‘89 murders of Danby couple

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Pouech
Vermont native stabbed to death in California attack
Matthew Ayotte
Burlington Police seek assault suspect
Witnesses say a fire in Greensboro Bend on Tuesday night burned a home and a barn to the ground.
Home and barn destroyed in Northeast Kingdom fire
Surveillance photo
Police arrest suspect in multiple Kohl's retail thefts
Police have released the identity of a man who died after a fight in Newport on Monday.
Police identify man who died after fight in Newport

Latest News

Burlington authorities are investigating two early morning fires downtown.
Burlington officials investigate early morning fires at CityPlace, encampment
A man accused of the 1989 murder of his in-laws in Danby will be moved to a skilled nursing...
81-year-old Vt. murder suspect to be transferred to nursing facility
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is searching for two suspects who broke into the...
Police investigate Enosburg Walgreens burglary
Sen. Bernie Sanders/File
Sen. Sanders tests positive for COVID