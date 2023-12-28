81-year-old Vt. murder suspect to be transferred to nursing facility

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of the 1989 murder of his in-laws in Danby will be moved to a skilled nursing facility.

After remaining a cold case for decades, Michael Louise, 81, was arrested last October for the stabbing deaths of George and Catherine Peacock. But with his health declining, A Rutland County judge on Wednesday ordered Louise to be transferred to a rehab facility at Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Windsor.

Louise, who cannot walk and can only stand up for a short period, has been under 24/7 monitoring by the Department of Corrections. He will now be monitored by an ankle bracelet.

Related Stories:

Man pleads not guilty in 1989 killings of his in-laws

Suspect in 1989 Danby double-murder due in court Thursday

Arraignment delayed for suspect charged in ‘89 murders of Danby couple

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.