Burlington first responders put out fire at encampment

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Battery St. was closed early Thursday morning for what firefighters call an encampment fire.

Beginning at least at 4 a.m. Thursday, Burlington Police, UVM Police, and Fire Trucks were at the intersection of Pearl and Battery St.

Firefighters working on duty told our team they were responding to an encampment fire. We don’t know the size or severity of the alleged fire at this time. Responding firefighters told us the morning commute should not be impacted.

