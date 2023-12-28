Burlington gets ready to ring in the new year with Highlight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re in the final days of 2023 and the city of Burlington is gearing up to ring in the new year in style.

Fireworks, music, and celebrations will be coming back to Burlington this weekend for the annual Highlight event, the Queen City’s New Year’s Eve party that replaced the decades-long First Night.

“It contributes to a positive environment here downtown. So yes, it’s a great New Year’s Eve celebration. Yes, we are supporting a ton of artists and people in the industry. And we’re also contributing to a positive place, which is downtown Burlington,” said Zach Williamson with Burlington City Arts.

Events are taking place across the city. Patrons need to buy a $15 button that gets them into all the events, which include circus performances, comedy, music, and dance parties. “Later in the evening, we’re going to be turning up the volume with Taylor Swift,” Williamson said. “Fans out there can come and hear the full Eras tour played on vinyl in Contois, which will be a lot of fun.”

The Burlington City Arts website has the full schedule. Williamson suggests going early because there are venue capacities. “We really encourage people to get there early and have patience and it’ll be a great time,” he said.

Many will remember the long-running First Night celebration. Organizers say this event differs because they crowdsource the type of acts and events people want to see, along with hosting all-night events at venues, so people have a choice to stay put or walk around Burlington. “There’s lighting, there’s sound, there’s music, there’s dance, and it’s a creative environment that you can stay in for the night, whereas First Night traditionally was like a new show every hour at multiple venues across town. So, we tried to make it a little bit more of an experience for people,” Williamson said.

Most of the people we spoke to on Thursday are still organizing their celebration plans. “We haven’t decided yet. A lot of it depends on the weather,” said Jenny Stellakis of New Jersey.

“It’s been raining and the snow’s not good so we are considering coming up,” said Kim Wilson of Massachusetts.

Organizers say they’re expecting around 5,500 people to attend various Highlight events.

