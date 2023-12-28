Burlington officials say encampments monitored for health and safety

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire early Thursday at a Burlington homeless encampment was ignited by a candle, city officials say. No one was hurt but it comes as the Battery Street encampment has grown from one tent back in the fall to more than a dozen, according to those who live there.

The Battery Street encampment contains about a dozen tents, along with scattered beer cans and evidence of drug use. It’s also where people like Jessa Salisbury call home. She says Thursday’s morning’s incident initially led her to believe there was an intruder, until she saw the flames. “Freaking scary. I thought I was going to lose everything,” Salisbury said.

Salisbury has been living in the Battery Park area for months. We spoke with her back in September when she was the only one camping in the area.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: It’s been a few months and you are still out here. What’s your message to the city?

Jessa Salisbury: Start thinking more of what we can do to help each other. I’m willing to do anything.

Salisbury is no longer alone. Tents line the street going into the park, with more hidden on the wooded hillside. With winter underway, many there use propane as a source of heat.

John Van Hazinga owns the skate shop Ridin’ High across from the park. He says he’s concerned about the encampment and that the city needs to step in to help organize the area. “I feel like a lot less people want to go to Battery Park,” Hazinga said. “It doesn’t really seem that we know how to deal with the homeless people that all have tents. But we should have an area for them to be properly camped.”

As for Salisbury, she says she needs stable housing before she can get a job. “Once I get my place, I would love to be a part of the community again, like normal community,” she said.

City officials say they continue to monitor all encampments in the city for health and public safety concerns and are working to ensure people can access resources and support.

One person was evaluated by EMS workers following Thursday’s fire but refused care. Officials say police later arrested that person on multiple warrants. His name was not released.

